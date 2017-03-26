Matthew Perry Once Beat Up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Suzanne Perry, mother of actor Matthew Perry, was once press secretary for Pierre Trudeau.

Ivanka Trump and the USA ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, were guests of honor of the prime minister for the Wednesday night performance of “Come From Away“, a Trudeau spokesperson told AFP. “This is bad – I was a stupid kid. We both beat him up”.

“I think he was excelling in a sport, so it was pure jealousy”, Perry told Kimmel.

Despite the fact Mr Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, was Canada’s prime minister at the time of the furore, Perry said he did not think that was the reason they made a decision to beat him up. “My friend Chris Murray.reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau”.

“That would never happen to Donald Trump, you’d be in the stockade right now, you’d be in Russian Federation somewhere, ” Kimmel said. “You’d be in Russian Federation somewhere”.

“I’m not bragging about this”. “I was a stupid kid”.

“I don’t think that’s the reason we beat him up”. However, he did have this to add: “I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming prime minister”.

On Wednesday, Perry said he had never spoken to Trudeau about the fight.

In his address, Trudeau thanked the cast, who “worked to pull together such an extraordinary crowd to celebrate this story of friendship during extraordinarily hard times between individuals between countries” and “spoke about “the close relationship between the United States and Canada”. The show touches on a number of hot-button topics that a super-relevant right now, including: “the shame that Muslim air travelers feel at being singled out for scrutiny; cheers the welcome given a gay couple in Newfoundland; and features a black passenger anxious about being mistaken for a thief and being shot”.