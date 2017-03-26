McGregor boxing match probably would get NAC’s approval

During the post-fight press conference, McGregor threw water bottles and energy drink cans towards Nate Diaz. With “The Notorious One’s” recent involvement in talks of a possible boxing super fight with Floyd Mayweather many wonder if the settlement could be related.

The Nevada Athletic Commission approved an agreement with McGregor that settled on a 25,000 dollar (£20,000) fine, 25 hours of community service and just over 1,000 dollars (£800) for its legal costs.

Inexperience in the ring may not deter the NSC, though, as chairman Anthony Marnell confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the crossover fight “would be hard to not approve”.

‘Right now I think they’re dealing with the logistics of the fight before starting training camp’. “In other words, UFC fighters get so much less than boxers do”.

Now, TMZ Sport have released a street-side interview with Leonard in which it was put to him how long he thought McGregor would last against Mayweather. In an interview conducted with Rolling Stone in October, the Irishman shrugged off the commission’s fine, stating, “Whatever, it is what it is”.

“I can’t tell you that we would approve that fight or not – I would lean to the fact that we most likely would – but we would probably want to go watch McGregor in a little bit of a boxing environment”.

“Even though I was a participant in it, some self-reflection at times is not bad”. Diaz was fined $50,000 for his role in the incident past year.

On Wednesday evening, the streaking contender took to Twitter to challenge McGregor to defend his title, or vacate it. See his Tweet below.

Bennett also added that the latest resolution that the NSAC gave to Conor McGregor’s case was a win-win for the commission and the MMA fighter. “I think with any pending court matter there’s a desire to get it wrapped up”.

He has 6 months to complete the community service. He can complete the hours in the USA or in his hometown of Dublin, according to the commission.

Considering Mayweather retired following his last fight and McGregor had never laced up his gloves for a professional boxing match, the skepticism was understandable. “It wasn’t an issue that we were even looking at”.