Meat Sellers Go on Strike to Protest Crackdown on Slaughterhouses

Meat sellers in Uttar Pradesh have chose to go on an indefinite strike from Monday two days after the newly appointed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced crackdown on illegal meat shops.

Fish vendors too are said to have resolved to join the protest, following which non-vegetarian food has gone off the menu in several parts of the State.

President of Lucknow’s Murga Bakra Vyapar Kalyan Samiti, which supplies goats and broiler chicken to various restaurants across Lucknow, Iqbal Qureshi said, “We are talking to dealers’ associations across the state and would announce a state-wide strike by evening”.

He also added that “We don’t want our shops to get sealed by authorities, so we have chose to shut them”.

It further said that the strike would be continued and shops would remain closed if the government does not chalk out any alternative arrangements. The traders’ association claims that crackdown on illegal slaughter houses has impacted the livelihood of those who are dependent on them and the strike is in solidarity with them.

Qureshi also said, that there is no chance of the strike being called off and it will go on indefinitely.

The BJP earlier its election manifesto has stated that it would take strict steps to close down all illegal slaughterhouses besides banning mechanised ones if it comes to power.