Meet ‘Sesame Street’s’ First Muppet With Autism Named Julia

Since the show is produced by the nonprofit Sesame Workshop, with a planned curriculum and heavy research in consultation with educational and teaching experts, Sesame Street is constantly evolving to suit the needs of its audience, so it’s no surprise that the show is introducing Julia, a Muppet with autism. Stacey Gordon, a puppeteer who has a son with autism, will play her role. It is considered to be under-diagnosed in girls (hence Julia’s gender). Alan, the human proprietor of Hooper’s Store, explains to the children, “She needs to take a break”.

In one scene, she plays a game with Oscar, Abby and Grover in which they have been challenged to spot objects shaped like squares or circles or triangles.

As NPR reports, preliminary findings suggest the material helps families with autistic children feel more comfortable incorporating them in broader community activities, and that families whose children do not have autism are more accepting of those kids who do. Image credit: Zach Hyman / ThinkProgress.org ” In writing Julia for the Sesame Street episode, the big question was, what do we talk about?

On the premiere episode, Big Bird holds out his wing out to shake hands with Julia, who does not respond. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, one in 68 American children have autism.

But this isn’t the first time Sesame Street has been a trailblazer in introducing socially progressive characters to children. But, as helpful as online or printed resources are, it still hasn’t been the same as having an autistic character integrated into the TV show itself. “We’ll get questions from families about educating, especially siblings of kids not on the spectrum and it can be really hard for a younger child to understand why their brother or sister acts differently than other kids”, Panzarella noted.

Gordon is the mother of a 13-year-old autistic boy and expects that the new addition to Sesame Street will bring awareness and compassion for autism.

“For years, families of children with autism have asked us to address the issue”, Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, senior vice president of USA social impact at the nonprofit Sesame Workshop, said in a statement. “I said, ‘If she’s ever a puppet, I want to BE Julia!'”

Show writer Christine Ferraro told CBS News: “The big discussion right at the start was, ‘How do we do this?”

Still, the show’s creators wanted to exhibit certain behaviors through Julia that children with autism may exhibit. Her name is Julia, and she has wide green eyes and fiery orange hair.