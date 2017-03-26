Mercedes wary of rivals after rule changes, says Wolff

In all, seven of the 20 cars retired in the first race under the new F1 rules created to make the cars bigger and faster.

“We will approach this season race-by-race – for us Australia will be the benchmark by which we can understand where we are in relation to the rest of the field, and what we need to do to tackle the coming Grands Prix”.

“But look, it’s the first race, so hopefully we’ll move forward from this”.

Wolff is positive about new team mates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, following Nico Rosberg’s retirement past year. On both occasions the auto just came to a stop so I couldn’t do anything else.

“Lewis and Valtteri are in a great place”. So it’s always a big pleasure to go to Australia.

“We’re motivated. We have a good vehicle and we’re working well as a team”.

“If we don’t provide value for money experiences to the fan they’ve got the choice of going somewhere else”. Even though it is a new track for me it’s a different track also. After an unexpected “dream” promotion to Mercedes, the pressure is on Bottas who has only a one-year contract with the World Champions. If we can get close to them and get a few wins and somehow end up in a championship fight towards the end of the season then that’s what I want. Williams’ newbie Lance Stroll has sent early indicators that he might be the new Pastor Maldonado – the rookies are finally feeling the difference in formula between Formula 1 and other junior formulae.

But the man who has been quietly impressing me all weekend – and who I think will continue to do so today – is Romain Grosjean in his brand-new Haas. “For all these things to happen at my home race – that’s probably the most frustrating thing”, Ricciardo said.

Wolff also tipped the new generation of F1 cars to be a hit with the fans, adding: “Having spoken to the drivers, these machines are violent – just like Formula One cars should be”. We have been very successful over the last three years through stable rules – but no team has ever maintained its success over such a big regulation change before. The hybrid turbo regulations have troubled Honda for the past two seasons and if 2017 turns out to be yet another dud, there’s already rumours that Mclaren might reunite with Mercedes.

“That’s why we’re so excited”, Westacott said.