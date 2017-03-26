Mets LHP Matz to miss start due to elbow tenderness

The Mets scratched Matz from his scheduled Grapefruit League start Sunday after he experienced elbow irritation, but the team seems to be downplaying the setback. You never know, until we see him. “He won’t pitch tomorrow, and we’ll see where that takes him over the next four or five days”. At this point in time, Matz appears to be safe from that dreaded operation.

“It’s worrisome that he continues to be injured off and on. That’s the difficulty”, Alderson said.

Matz was 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts over 132 1/3 innings last season before being shut down in September. He had a 3.40 ERA and 3.39 FIP a year ago with 8.77 strikeouts and 2.11 walks per nine innings. Matz reportedly first felt discomfort in his elbow on Wednesday after pitching four innings against the Marlins, but a medical evaluation revealed no structural damage. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in four starts this spring.

Last season, the Mets had bad injury luck. He said he notified the trainers afterward when more soreness than usual lingered. “I think he’s ready”. “But it’s like I told the coaches: we came in here saying we’ve gotta try and keep these guys healthy, but we had a backup plan and we’re going to turn to that backup plan right now”. “We’re just lucky we have some pretty good pitching”, Collins said.

Mets’ lefty starter Steven Matz will not start Monday due to tenderness and irritation in his left elbow, according to Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson. Matz underwent Tommy John surgery in the minors, and has landed on the disabled list in each of his first two years in the majors.

So logic says it will be Gsellman and Lugo in the rotation to start the season, just the way they finished last season.

He’s practically in mid-season form after making three high-pressure starts for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, while Wheeler is still feeling his way along – and has innings-limits that would cut short his season if the count were to begin in April.

“They pitched games when the real bright lights were on against big teams that were trying to beat us while we were fighting in a pennant race”, Collins said.

Harvey pretty much summed up that contrast after his outing when he said, “I couldn’t be happier with where I am right now and moving forward”. He is slated to get an MRI of his oblique strain.

“His command was better, his velocity is up, his slider is working better”, Collins said. Jose Reyes showed that he’s still can still burn up the base paths when he sped all the way around to third base in the fifth to stretch a double into an RBI triple, putting the Mets on the board. Asdrubal Cabrera and Kevin Plawecki each had two hits.