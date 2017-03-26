Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Javier Hernandez Draws Level With Jared Borgetti

Check Mexico vs Costa Rica live score and goal updates on FIFA World Cup Official twitter page.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has vowed to kick on from becoming Mexico’s joint leading goalscorer. Borgetti did not go on to make any more than 89 appearances, but Chicharito is set for his 90th against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, and that could be when he starts penning a new goalscoring chapter for his country.

Mexico closed out victory relatively comfortably, although did lose Hernandez to injury during the second half.

He couldn’t have picked a better stage and time to do it. Costa Rica and Mexico are the top two teams in the CONCACAF Hexagonal standings early through the final round, and they meet seeking to take another step toward qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russian Federation (9:50 p.m. ET, FS2, Univision Deportes). Costa Rica stays on six points and is second and Panama is third with four.

Vela tried his luck with a powerful effort from 30 yards, but a diving Navas palmed it away.

Araujo then made it 2-0 off a corner with the ball just going under Keylor Navas and past the line.

Raul Jimenez, who replaced Hernandez, nearly sealed the win with a strike from distance before squandering a golden opportunity from close range, but the hosts would have to settle for their 2-0 victory.