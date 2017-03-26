Miami Open: Nadal cruises, Vesnina loses

Rafael Nadal cruised past Israeli Dudi Sela in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday while Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Canada’s Milos Raonic also enjoyed comfortable victories as the top seeds got underway.

American Donald Young knocked out 11th seed Lucas Pouille 6-2, 6-4, Federico Delbonis took down 15th seed Pablo Carreno 1-6, 7-5, 6-2, while Frenchman Gilles Simon fell to German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic were high-profile casualties, the Bulgarian going down to Guido Pella.

In the meantime he has spent plenty of time on the practice courts and having reached the final four times in Miami without winning, the fifth seed hopes his hard work can help him finally make it over the line. Indeed, nobody other than Andy Murray or Novak Djokovic has won here since 2011.

In the opening set, the No 5 seed conceded just three points from his five service games against a 31-year-old opponent he was meeting for only the second time.

“It was hard to find the right feelings this afternoon, but it’s these kind of days where you have to just try to win”.

Philipp Kohlschreiber prevailed in a two-and-a-half hour battle with 19-year-old American Taylor Fritz 7-5 3-6 7-6 (4), roaring back from a 5-2 deficit in the third set.

Fernando Verdasco (25) awaits Nishikori in Round 3.

Joining the Canadian in the third round was Japanese second seed Kei Nishikori, who cut down South African Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-3.

Raonic was making his first appearance on tour since a leg injury forced him out of the Delray Beach Open final and subsequent tournaments in Acapulco and Indian Wells. Dimitrov made 38 unforced errors in his loss to Pella, who showed some great flair from the baseline.