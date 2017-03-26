Michael Porter Jr. commits to Mizzou

Mizzou’s new head coach, Cuonzo Martin, officially added Porter Sr., to his staff on Thursday.

Michael Porter, one of the top prospects in the 2017 class, verbally committed to Cuonzo Martin, Missouri on Friday.

Michael Porter, Jr., who until a year ago played at Father Tolton High School, in Columbia, was allowed out of his letter of intent to play at the University of Washington, which fired his godfather Lorenzo Romar last week.

Porter Jr. grew up in the Columbia, Mo., area and his father was an assistant coach with the Tigers’ women’s teams until joining Romar’s staff a year ago.

Porter, who on Wednesday was named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, had originally meant to play his college basketball at the University of Washington under Lorenzo Romar, which shouldn’t be too surprising considering Romar is Porter’s godfather.

Washington fired coach Lorenzo Romar on March 15, which also put the elder Porter out of a job. Michael’s older sisters Cierra and Bri play for the women’s basketball team. Porter’s own thoughts on going back home have done plenty to fuel the fire.

The Porters are originally from Missouri.

Porter Sr. isn’t the only connection to Mizzou.

Not only will this acquisition help the team, but it has reinvigorated the fan base inside and outside of Columbia, something Porter Jr. says is important to him. Noah Dickerson who is the Washington Sophomore forward has also requested Porter Jr’s release as well as explores his transfer options.

The Porter family has a long standing history with the University of Missouri.

Porter is the National Gatorade Player of the Year. Along with Michael Jr. and Jontay, they have four other younger children. Porter Jr. averaged 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.

Porter is the National Gatorade Player of the Year. Along with Michael Jr. and Jontay, they have four other younger children. Porter Jr. averaged 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.