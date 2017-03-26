Micron Shares Jump As Demand For Memory Chips Leads To Earnings Beat

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. (NASDAQ:MU) [Detail Analytic Report] jumped up over $1.96 or 7.4% to close at $28.43.

UBS analyst Stephen Chin also reiterated his firm’s “buy” rating and upped his price target from $30 to $32 for Micron stock. Last year, there were concerns whether the cost-cutting strategy will work out, but Micron has been successful in achieving this target.

Pacific Crest maintains a “sector weight” rating on Micron. Shares of the Company are trading above their 50-day moving average by 18.49%. The relative volume of the stock is 0.99, while its market cap is $28.73 Billion. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Revenues reported for the quarter were $4.65 billion, an increase of 58% year-over-year. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period a year ago, the company earned $0.01 EPS. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st.

Previously on Friday March 03, 2017, Cowen reported on Micron Technology Inc. Just two days prior, Credit Suisse had raised the price target to $35 from $30.

Barclays raised its price target to $35 from $26.

In related news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. (NDAQ:MU) increased the target price from $33.00 to $34.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Earnings per share (EPS) is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $630,020.00. The stock closed the week up 10%.

Despite the huge quarter, there are still some Micron skeptics on Wall Street. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Mark Durcan believes that the company is headed into the third quarter with a strong market environment and steady progress on the company's technology initiatives.