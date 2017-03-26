Microsoft finalizes its Chinese-customized Windows 10 edition

Microsoft Corporate Vice President Panos Panay introduces a new tablet titled the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 at a media event for new Microsoft products on October 6, 2015 in New York City. Head to this Microsoft Blog post to see the full changelog.

The highly anticipated Windows 10 update, named Creators Update, is expected to arrive very soon bringing with it a host of improvements and cool new features such as Playable Ads and Windows MyPeople.

While the USA company has continued to dominate the global market, both Windows 10 and Windows 8 were dropped from the Chinese government’s approved purchase list because their cloud storage functions were believed to create risks of information leaks.

That said, Microsoft may have learned valuable lessons from the Anniversary Update, and the system could be more streamlined now. This is similar to how the Windows 10 Anniversary Update was released wherein Microsoft took 4 months for 80 percent of its users to migrate to the new operating system.

Don’t expect any new features during this is the final stretch of builds.

Microsoft released Windows 10 build 15063 to Windows Insiders in the Fast Ring for PCs and Mobile yesterday.

If you want to receive updates more quickly, Microsoft’s traditionally offered an easy way: Go to Settings Updates & Security Windows Update, and click the Check for Updates button. This was released ahead of the April launch of the Windows 10 Creators Update. The software giant confirmed that the upcoming version of the operating system will now automatically download future updates, Engadget reported.

So, there’s no real reason why the Creators Update will be any different in terms of the requirement to exercise caution regarding the pace of the rollout.

Responding to the discovery, a Microsoft spokesperson has reassured those with costly data plans that this will only apply to “critical fixes”. The company has to spread out the downloads so its servers don’t melt. This will be considered as Microsoft’s biggest upgrade, following the Windows 10 Anniversary Update a year ago.