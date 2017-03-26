Millions to switch off lights for Earth Hour 2017

In a message on the eve of Earth Hour, he said this Movement is an attempt at protecting the environment and by small steps like these we aim to create a world with a better environment. The event is held annually encouraging individuals, communities, households and businesses to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. towards the end of March, as a symbol for their commitment to the planet.

Indonesian artists perform to symbolize the balance between human being and nature during Earth Hour environmental campaign in Surabaya, eastern Java island on Saturday.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, Imrana Tiwana, convener of the Lahore Bacaho Tehreek, an environmental conservation organisation, said Earth Hour was celebrated every year with the spring equinox.

“This year, we’re asking musicians to turn up the volume on climate action”, the organization says.

On 25 March, 2017 millions of people from around 170 countries and territories across the globe participated in the annual bid to highlight global warming and to “Change Climate Change”.

The Empire State Building, Space Needle, Golden Gate Bridge, the Colosseum in Rome, the Pyramids of Egypt, the Sydney Opera House and the EIffel Tower are among the many famous landmarks that will go dark. Aside from turning off lights, we are inviting you to pray the Holy Rosary while tuned in to Radio Veritas. Climate change is impacting us here and now.

Despite the terror attack in Westminster on Wednesday, the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben are joining more than 270 landmarks across the United Kingdom in switching off the lights for conservation charity WWF’s Earth Hour. Join a panel of experts including researcher E Feng Tan Loh from the Grantham Institute as they discuss the importance of clean tech and renewable energy provisions in helping these economies to not only grow, but to avoid adding to our current climate situation. “I am confident that we can do even more to conserve our environment in the future”, concludes Jack.

Members of the public are also being encouraged to take part by switching off their lights for the hour.

“Climate change is visible proof that our actions can have a ripple effect beyond physical borders”.