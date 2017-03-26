Milos Raonic withdraws from Miami Open with hamstring injury

Milos Raonic has pulled out of the Miami Open after aggravating a right hamstring injury that sidelined him for almost a month.

Raonic had been scheduled to play American qualifier Jared Donaldson in a third-round match on Sunday.

Raonic said he hasn’t made it through an entire tournament healthy since Wimbledon last July.

“It’s the same muscle in the hamstring up high”.

“That could be in two weeks; that could be a little bit longer”. “I think the ideology behind when I’m back playing matches and competing, it will be in the sense that that’s the best shape my body could be in”.

France’s Jeremy Chardy sprang a surprise as he put out seventh seed Marin Cilic 6-4 2-6 6-3, leaving him with a third straight loss since his last ATP victory in early March. Williams missed the tournament due to a left knee injury.

Injury-prone Milos Raonic stepped onto court for the first time in a month and advanced to the third round of the Miami Masters as he beat Serb Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5.

Verdasco rallied to force a first-set tie-break after trailing 3-0 but Nishikori’s lunging half-volley backhand victor enabled him to take the set.

The Canadian was in charge of the opening set and at 3-1 up in the second, it looked all over but Troicki forced things back to level at 5-5 before Raonic got the crucial break.