Mistaken for assault suspect, Grammy victor Wyclef Jean detained in LA

Musician Wyclef Jean was handcuffed in Los Angeles early Tuesday by the Los Angeles Police Department after he was mistaken for a suspected robber of a nearby gas station.

The hip-hop artist posted a 18-second video on his Twitter account of him talking to the camera claiming it was a case of “mistaken identity” after the actual suspect was reported to have been driving a similar auto and also wearing a red bandana, like Wyclef was.

“L.A., right now, coming from the studio with T-Baby”.

“They just took off my Haitian bandana”, he adds.

Wyclef Jean fit the description of an armed robber, and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. says they did nothing wrong when the artist was cuffed and put in the back of a patrol auto. “The L.A.P.D. have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing”. He tweeted that the Los Angeles Police Department was involved, but NBC News later clarified that the star was actually approached by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

Singer Wyclef Jean lashed out on Twitter Tuesday after authorities detained him in connection with a robbery that occurred in West Hollywood.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Charles Duncan said patrol units pulled over a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department issued a formal apology to Wyclef Jean today.

“The minute this happens, I say I’m going to sue the LAPD because I don’t know what’s going on”, Jean tells GMA’s Robin Roberts. The second video sees him attempt to explain to the police that he is a “recording artist“.

The suspect was soon located just blocks from where Jean was detained, the sheriff’s department spokesman tells PEOPLE. A statement by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department disputes his account.

“I feel that I was targeted as a black man” Jean said on the show.

“I’m alive to tell my story”, he continued.

Wyclef’s manager Jerry Blair quoted his tweets in a statement to USA TODAY and acknowledged that the police did apologize – “after handcuffing him”. The name of the suspect has not been released. “Then I was told, ‘Do not move.’ I was instantly handcuffed before being asked to identify myself and before being told why”.