‘Monaco Have Financial Clout To Keep Mbappe’

One target the Spanish giants have been linked with is Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe. They previously had a £80 million bid for the striker turned down. ‘He is the best number nine in the world and the best French player.

In case you didn’t know.

.

Mbappe has made 32 appearances across all competitions for his club this season, scoring 19 goals and assisting 11 further strikes.

And Marquinhos, whose side beat Lyon 2-1 on Sunday to keep up the pressure on Monaco, hopes that PSG are among those monitoring his situation.

The 18-year-old has been compared to Thierry Henry and has netted 17 times for this season!

The 18-year-old is now one of Europe’s most promising young players, having scored 17 goals in 29 appearances for AS Monaco this season.

Caen coach Patrice Garande said after the game Monaco had been better in every department, but singled out Mbappe for special praise.

The Red Devils smashed the record last summer as they signed midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus for £89million.

With his contract set to end in the summer 2019, the France global is in no rush to leave and believes that the Stade Louis II stadium is the right place to develop his game alongside a veteran forward such as Radamel Falcao.

It is understood that Real Madrid are Man United’s biggest rivals for the Frenchman’s signature.

The 18-year-old is a huge Madrid fan and idolises Cristiano Ronaldo.