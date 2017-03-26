More people deceived about usefulness of credit scores they bought

But these scores can be confusing because there’s no guarantee the score a consumer looks at is the same one a lender will use.

At the same time, Experian developed its own credit scoring model.

If you bought a credit score from Experian, you may not have received what you thought you did.

As a result, Experian’s credit scores in these instances presented an inaccurate picture of how lenders assessed consumer creditworthiness, the complaint alleges. “Check your credit score to know what to expect including what factors may be affecting your credit”.

Before you buy a score, make sure you understand what you are getting.

Both NCLC and PIRG have conducted numerous studies of the credit bureaus and the two groups’ many reports have documented that the bureaus not only make serious mistakes in credit reports, they fail to reinvestigate them as required by law.

The CFPB stated that Experian engaged in deception between 2012 and 2014 by claiming that the credit scores it sold to consumers were the same scores lenders used in making credit decisions.

For starters, FICO scores have a range of 300 to 850. “American consumers are so much the better off for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s efforts to clean up the credit reporting industry”. By law, each of the big three credit reporting companies have to provide you with a free copy of your credit report once every 12 months upon your request.

Unfortunately, the Trump administration and many Senate Republicans are working to tear apart the CFPB and reverse the essential consumer protections that they have put in place.

Checking one’s credit score through a credit reporting agency, bank or credit-card issuer is still a good idea, as long as consumers understand what that score means, Clements said.

In addition to paying a $3 million penalty, Experian must truthfully represent the scores it sells and develop an effective compliance system to ensure its advertising about credit scores complies with federal law. They’re easiest to access through annualcreditreport.com.

You should remain vigilant in checking your credit report.

The companies were also criticized by the CFPB for luring people into signing up monthly credit-monitoring or related products that were misrepresented.