More than 200000 displaced by Mosul siege: Iraq ministry

Iraqi and US-led coalition jets have been carrying out ariel bombardments in recent weeks, as part of an offensive to retake the densely-populated western part of Mosul from the “Islamic State” (IS) militant group.

But the incident highlights the complexity of fighting in west Mosul, where militants hide among families, using them as shields and putting at risk as many as half a million people still caught in Islamic State-held areas.

Iraqi forces on Sunday hit militant positions with helicopter strikes, and exchanged heavy gunfire and rockets around al Nuri mosque in west Mosul, where the Islamic State leader declared his caliphate almost three years ago.

Residents of west Mosul fled fighting in the city on Thursday, and as the battle rages in the area around the old city, the situation for civilians has become unbearable. The city is divided by the Tigris River into a western and eastern half and the entire operation to liberate Mosul of the extremists began last October.

“Because 400,000 people trapped in the Old City in that situation of panic and penury may inevitably lead to the cork-popping somewhere, sometime, presenting us with a fresh outflow of large-scale proportions”, he said. The west, including the Old City, is far more complicated, involving a civilian-dense urban battleground.

US Central Command said Iraqi security forces requested the strike and that it struck IS fighters and equipment. She added that heavy arbitrary ISIS shelling on liberated areas made it hard for rescue operations to continue.

The United Nations also expressed its profound concern over the claims of civilian deaths, saying it was “stunned by this bad loss of life”.

Marwa Osman: No, I don’t think there will be any expectation for any sort of accountability coming from the US-led coalition, who always say “we have to wait for the investigation” and then the investigation disappears.

“We don’t know where more bodies will turn up as some have been blasted hundreds of metres from the location of the airstrike”, Laith Sattar of the civil defence force told The New Arab.

“Patients here say there is nowhere safe in western Mosul for civilians”, Al Jazeera’s Abdel-Hamid, reporting from the hospital in Erbil, said.

An Oxfam representative told Reuters that people are arriving in camps “traumatised, hungry, dehydrated and completely exhausted”.

The military says eyewitnesses described how IS used houses, rigged with explosives and containing families, from which to fire at security forces.

The Pentagon has acknowledged 220 civilian deaths from coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria since the USA campaign against Islamic State began in 2014.

“International humanitarian law is clear”. Other officials also said that hundreds of people had been killed.

It has also been claimed that IS is using civilians as human shields in the region, hiding in houses and forcing young men to fight. Parties to the conflict – all parties – are obliged to do everything possible to protect civilians.