Morkel takes two wickets after extending S.Africa lead

South Africa were all out in their first innings for 359 to lead New Zealand by 91 on the third morning of the second Test in Wellington on Saturday.

Between them, Maharaj and offspinner Duminy bowled 50.3 overs in the match; by contrast, New Zealand’s sole spinner, Jeetan Patel, took just one wicket in 14.3 overs and didn’t appear in the shortened second South African innings at all.

Kane Williamson, removed for two in New Zealand’s first innings, became Morkel’s second victim in the big right-armer’s next over.

Opener Jeet Raval made a valiant, sometimes painful and largely unsupported effort to revive the New Zealand innings, batting nearly four hours for his highest test score of 80.

The initiative in the match switched from New Zealand to South Africa during a second session dominated by De Kock and Bavuma.

At stumps, South Africa were 349 for nine in reply to New Zealand’s 268 at the Basin Reserve. The two teams will next meet in the final Test beginning March 25 at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Nicholls had a near miss three innings ago when he was out for 98 against Bangladesh but discarded any residual baggage from that innings to reach a century from 150 balls. His previous best was 56 but his average of 36 attests to his consistency.

Earlier, New Zealand were bundled out for 268 runs in their first innings.

But it was the South African spinners who did serious damage, claiming six wickets in each innings.

The hosts finally put up some resistance as opener Jeet Raval and BJ Watling added 65 for the sixth wicket, which saw Raval post a fourth half-century of his career. Both Raval and Watling were out during a period late in the afternoon in which Maharaj wove a spell over the New Zealand batsman.

And when Maharaj dismissed first-innings centurion Henry Nicholls and Jimmy Neesham in the same over, New Zealand were 90 for five and still in deficit. Pacer Tim Southee pitched in with the wicket of Kagiso Rabada, the nightwatchman, for nine and Neil Wagner dismissed Jean Paul Duminy for 16.

Together the pair was able to break the grip New Zealand’s bowlers held on the match after taking four wickets in the first session, reducing South Africa from 24-2 at the resumption to 104-6 at lunch.

Chasing a target of 81 runs, the visitors lost the wickets of openers Dean Elgar and Stephen Cook on their respective scores of 17 and 11 respectively.