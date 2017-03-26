Mother Arrested After Drinking Too Much, Lying About Daughter’s Kidnapping

Cout records show Irias was being held in jail Sunday morning and couldn’t be reached for comment.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said that Maria Irias was arrested Sunday after she admitted to making up the story. She said she was not at El Bodegon in Greenacres, she did not get a ride from a man and her six-year-old daughter Nataly was not kidnapped. When getting out the vehicle, the mom said the suspect drove off with Nataly. He’s described as 30-35 years of age, bald, no facial hair and about 5’6.

He’s driving a small black colored newer model SUV with no tint.

The mother says she was drinking and could not remember where Nataly is.

Nataly’s mother claimed she had been at a nearby grocery store with her daughter, when a man she did not know offered to give them a lift home to the Tavaras Cove Mobile Home Park, Palm Beach Police said.

Hours later, she admitted that the story was made up because she had been drinking most of the day and couldn’t remember where her daughter was.

The child was located unharmed, deputies said.

PBCSO weighed in on the situation.

The mother gave police a description of the made-up male as well.

Maria is now held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $3,000 bail.