Mourinho denies scouting trip with Perisic on United’s radar

However, it looks as though Liverpool and Chelsea have some catching up to do as the Mirror cite a report coming from The Sun that claims United boss Jose Mourinho has flown out to Croatia to try and thrash out a deal.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he had “no hidden cause” for the visit to Croatia, stating that he merely went to see “some friends”.

But the Portuguese boss isn’t one to be unproductive with his time and appears to be using the opportunity to push through a potentially big summer transfer for the Red Devils.

There were however reports that he was there to meet with representatives of Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic, who did not feature because of suspension.

Mijatovic, after leaving his role as sporting director at Real Madrid, has worked under the radar on a number of major transfers and is believed to be the mastermind behind any deal for Perisic too.

However, he has continued that good run with a series of impressive displays for Inter this term, hence why the reported fee required to buy his services is rumoured to be £35 million.

The likes of Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic have both been linked with moves to Old Trafford, with Goal reporting on Friday that the latter is likely to cost up to €40 million.

Meanwhile, United and Chelsea are both interested in signing Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio, per Tuttosport (via the Manchester Evening News’ James Robson and Charlotte Duncker).

