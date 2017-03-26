Murdered Pc’s family praises life-saving efforts of helpers

“We called an Uber after lunch and when the Uber turned the corner, a man came up to the window yelling at our driver that there was a shooting”, she said.

Masood’s victims included USA tourist Kurt Cochran and his wife Melissa who were on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Scotland Yard is calling the incident terrorism.

The officer killed was identified as Keith Palmer, who had posed for a photo with Martin shortly before the attack.

In a statement released on Saturday night they said: “We have been overwhelmed by the love and support for our family, and most especially, the outpouring of love and respect for our Keith”.

Mr Basu said: “We still believe that Masood acted alone on the day and there is no information or intelligence to suggest there are further attacks planned”.

Whilst our hearts go out to all those people who were wounded and murdered yesterday and to all people who sought to help them – with your indulgence sir I’d like just a moment to turn to PC Keith Palmer who I first met 25 years ago as Gunner Keith Palmer At Headquarters Battery 100 Richmond, Royal Artillery.

“At 1:52 p.m., we were walking passed Parliament and I saw an officer”.

Describing how he had been “really nice” when she asked for the picture, she said she wanted to make the image public for “people to know what a nice person he was and how fragile life can be”. He obliged. He was very polite.

“At 2:40 he was fatally stabbed by the terrorist and died leaving behind a wife and children”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office says Tobias Ellwood has been named to the Privy Council, a committee of senior lawmakers, judges and others that advises the queen.

In the wake of the incident, authorities arrested eight people in raids around Britain, according to CNN.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, although it was unclear what links, if any, Masood had with the militant group.

Martin told WFTS that she is shocked by the timing of the events.

I’ve been told to leave it open because it’s for people to show their respects, and how they want to do it, ‘ Marsh said.