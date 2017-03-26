Musicians, famous fans react to Chuck Berry’s death

The 90-year-old Berry died Saturday at his home near St. Louis.

His biggest hits, which formed the musical bible for countless young musicians taking up the guitar, singing into the microphone or rehearsing their basement or garage bands, remain ageless: “Johnny B. Goode“, “Roll Over Beethoven“, “School Days”, “Maybellene“, “No Particular Place To Go”, and many others.

The Rolling Stones called Berry a “massive influence”, and frontman Jagger wrote a personal note of thanks to the rocker on Twitter, alongside a snap of himself and Berry in the 1960s.

See the announcement and some tributes below.

His latest album was announced on his 90th birthday in October a year ago and Billboard magazine reports the owner of a music club where Berry used to perform says the album is quite sensational.

Chuck Berry, who with his indelible guitar licks, brash self-confidence and memorable songs about cars, girls and wild dance parties did as much as anyone to define rock “n” roll’s potential and attitude in its early years, died on Saturday. His lyrics shone above others and threw a unusual light on the American dream.

When Richards inducted Berry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, he said: “It’s very hard for me to talk about Chuck Berry because I’ve lifted every lick he ever played”.

His 1958 hit “Johnny B. Goode” was so influential and recognizable that the U.S. space program chose it to represent rock music for potential extraterrestrial listeners on the Voyager spacecraft.

Bruce Springsteen hailed Berry as the greatest rocker of all time. “Hail Hail Chuck Berry! All of us in rock have now lost our father”, he tweeted. The first album I ever bought was Chuck’s “Live at the Tivoli” and I was never the same. None of us would have been here without you.

-Dec. 31, 1952: Needing a replacement for an ailing musician for a New Year’s Eve show, pianist/bandleader Johnnie Johnson calls acquaintance Berry.

After playing his contracted 75 minutes, Berry put his arm around Roper’s shoulder and said, ‘OK white boy, I hope you learned your lesson.

“Chuck Berry was a rock and roll original”. Architect. He built the tools that built the house. My brother Gary just emailed me a memory that we saw Chuck Berry at The Winnipeg Auditorium on an Easter Weekend when we were in our mid-teens. Teenagers didn’t care; they heard a rocker who was ready to take on the world.

Berry toured with rock revues and performed in three movies with Freed: Rock, Rock, Rock, Mr. “RIP”, the actor fondly recalled on Twitter.