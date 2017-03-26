N.Korea pledges to regularly conduct ballistic missile launch drills

Check the headlines. North Korea fired four failed missiles earlier this month, landing in Japanese waters after flights of barely 600 miles.

Couching the West’s stance toward North Korea as “strategic patience” is a charitable description. The threat that one of the 10% getting through might be carrying a nuclear warhead would not be eliminated.

North Korea is now in the final stages of preparing for yet another nuclear test that could come in the next few days, Fox News reported Thursday, quoting USA officials. So the real alternative to war is a negotiated settlement that addresses the threat.

North Korea has made commitments not only to the US but to other nations and then reneged on them, and the USA shouldn’t engage it in negotiations until Pyongyang makes it clear that it is serious about giving up nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees.

Trump has tweeted it “won’t happen“.

US defense officials have confirmed that Pyongyang has completed digging new tunnels around the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, but it still has to move more equipment into the area for a possible test, one official said. The United States forges ahead with plans to modernize each part of its triad (bombers, land-based missiles, and missile-carrying submarines), adding new capabilities, such as cruise missiles with increased ranges. And nobody will be cheering on the North Koreans more than Iran.

The prospect of military action faces daunting realities. China has been reluctant to cut ties with Pyongyang, though recently opted to cease importing North Korean coal for the rest of the year. Like those countries, North Korea has pursued weapons of mass destruction on the biological and nuclear fronts-only with the success that eluded Saddam and the Assads, and for which Iran eagerly awaits. If North Korea threatens South Korean or American forces or elevates the level of its weapons program, Tillerson warned, preemptive military action is “on the table”. Recent provocations are probably a prelude to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to a South Korean foreign ministry statement.

The big difference, however, is that during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, the Soviet Union deployed offensive missiles and nuclear warheads capable of targeting the United States, while the THAAD system is completely defensive. “China has done little to help!” “They say there’s a policy review, but who is leading it?” China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and wants reunification. He will host Chinese President Xi Jinping next month in Florida. The U.S. and its allies should be ready for this.

South Korea has made a decision to deploy a U.S. missile-defence system, and China is furious. It is created to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles at a high altitude and could become an option for Japan’s defense.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. They use them because they convey a specific definition of China’s proposed “new model of great power relations” – of accommodation, non-interference, and spheres of influence.

If the image of Seoul genuflecting at the feet of China’s oligarchs doesn’t provide food for thought, then picturing the new South Korean president glad-handing the fratricidal despot in the North should have one reaching for the sick bag. As for existing United Nations sanctions, the Chinese have indicated they might finally stop importing coal but continue to turn a blind eye to violations by its businesses dealing with North Korea. Beijing claimed it was “ludicrous” to suggest that the new policy was a response to the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, brother to Kim Jong-un and long believed to enjoy a positive relationship with China, instead suggesting Beijing was aspiring to adhering to United Nations sanctions requirements.