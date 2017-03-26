Naira Increases In Value As Surplus Dollars Hit Nigeria Market

Close followers of the foreign exchange market said on Thursday that the speed at which customers swooped on the available supply was indicative of the growing apprehension by forex dealers who are anxious to dispose the stock at their disposal in anticipation of a further crash in the dollar value in the market.

The last time the naira traded at between N390 and N400 to the dollar at the parallel market was in August 2016.

The continuous intervention by the CBN in foreign exchange (forex), has caused the Naira to hit the dollar again on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Naira has also appreciated against the Pound Sterling and Euro rate as it traded at N510 and N415 respectively.

The currency ended the week trading bullish as the currency trades 390 per United States dollar at the parallel market.

He reiterated the determination of the Bank to sustain its current interventions in the market.

Nigeria’s overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.

Out of the amount, about $91 million was taken by buyers.

He said he was optimistic the exercise would lead to the convergence of the forex rates between the interbank and the bureau de change rates.

Mr. Emefiele said he was happy that the central bank’s intervention was yielding positive results.

“In terms of sustainability, I think it is important for us to say that the foreign reserves at this time are still trending upwards to nearly 31 billion dollars as I speak with you”.