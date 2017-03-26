National Guard unit’s attackers in Chechnya identified, republic’s leader says

Militants attacked a Russian National Guard base in the early morning of 24 March in Chechnya’s Naursky District. “We must develop the awareness of this danger at last and pool efforts in the struggle against terrorism”, Putin said as he received French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Kremlin on Friday.

The base belongs to Russia’s National Guard, a branch established previous year to defend borders and counter extremism.

Violence has diminished but an Islamist insurgency persists in Chechnya and other North Caucasus regions. Six assailants who stormed into the base were also killed. All the gunmen were eliminated in the combat engagement, in which six National Guard servicemen were killed and another three wounded. “They are well-trained, they are backed by certain Western special services, their masterminds are issuing commands from Syria”, he said at a meeting with Russian Guard deputy chief Sergei Melikov.

The militant group was spotted by an army detachment, which confronted it. “They clashed with those at the base with light weapons for several hours”.

Moscow has fought two wars with separatists in the mainly Muslim internal republic since the 1991 Soviet collapse, but such shoot-outs have become relatively rare in Chechnya.

In January, Kadyrov said his forces had detained more than 50 insurgents linked to ISIS in a security operation.