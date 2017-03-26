NCAA Men’s Basketball Gonzaga

Is this your best team?

What will the “Gonzaga is overrated” crowd say now?

So, would he go there now? As an 11 seed, they’ll face the no. 1 seed in the West region on Saturday. And I mean this wasn’t even possible. Which Few’s team did. At 35-1, it is arguably Few’s best team but what is not up for debate is the sweetest truth the program will take home from San Jose: Gonzaga is in the Final Four.

The get-in-the-door price for tickets to see top-seeded Kansas play third-seeded OR for a spot in the Final Four was about $250 about 90 minutes before tipoff. “We got away from what we’ve done against BYU, or we’d be looking at 37-0 right now”. The Zags take on the Musketeers tomorrow at 3:09 on TBS. “The emotion of this moment is indescribable.” .

The Zags resembled every bit a No. 1 seed in routing Xavier 83-59 on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament’s West Regional final at SAP Center, advancing to the national semifinals in Phoenix.

The Bulldogs hit 10 of their first 16 threes, sending Xavier head coach Chris Mack to bury his head in his hands on more than one occasion, and left him frustrated enough to draw a technical foul with his team down 18 midway through the second half.

All told, the ‘Zags hot 50 percent of their 3s (12-of-24) and 55 percent of their shots on offense. They’ve won 17 WCC regular season titles and 15 WCC tournament titles during that span.

Now, in the Elite 8 with a match up with the Oregon Ducks set, it’s time for Frank Mason III and Josh Jackson to show why they are two of the most highly sought after prospects in this years upcoming NBA Draft. “They’ve proven it all year long”. There will be stories about big man Przemek Karnowski, about how the Bulldogs don’t look like your standard mid-major due to their power conference transfers, and about how the weight of the world is off head coach Mark Few’s shoulders.

“I couldn’t be more happy for coach”, said Gonzaga junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss of Happy Valley, Oregon, and formerly of the University of Washington.

In the Final Four, Bell will bring an energy and enthusiasm that his opponents will have to match.

They’ll need just a little more magic to be the first team into the Final Four. The Gamecocks made it into the tournament this year for the first time since 2004.

For now, Few and Gonzaga can celebrate the next step in a process that has been a lifetime in the making.

Instead, the Zags were the ones who broke through, waiting nearly 20 years for its moment. Mathews transferred in from Cal, where he started for the Golden Bears last season.

The only No. 2 seed to survive and advance, the Wildcats (32-5) won their 14th straight game.

“Basically, we’ve had about five or seven minutes of not very good basketball”, he said, referring to a 79-71 lost last month.

The biggest celebration for Xavier came on a shot that didn’t end up counting. Somebody was always open. The Gonzaga Bulldogs were bound for the Final Four.

“My legacy is I guess built on a lot of other things”, Few said on Friday.

Of course, the tournament did not end Saturday.

Waiting for them Saturday, April 1, will be the victor of Sunday’s East Region final between No. 4 Florida and No. 7 SC. Granted, he hasn’t had the best tournament (from a shooting perspective), but he is a big guard, who is a stellar defender, and a phenomenal passer. Few had been the winningest NCAA tournament coach without a Final Four on his résumé.

Might as well shut up the skeptics once and for all.