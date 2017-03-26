NCAA Mens’ Tournament: Saint Mary’s sunk by Arizona in second round

Allonzo Trier never breaks eye contact.

However, he didn’t have it early on in Saturday’s second-round game against Saint Mary’s, going scoreless in the first half and missing all four of his shots. His team, which had trailed the majority of the night up to that point, never trailed again and held on for a 69-60 victory at Vivint Arena.

The St Mary’s Gaels and their six Australian players have battled their way to the second round of the NCAA tournament, but waiting for them is a University of Arizona squad featuring two giants, a future National Basketball Association guard and Perth’s Keanu Pinder.

Much of the attention after the game was focused on the Wildcats’ fabulous Finnish freshman forward Lauri Markkanen, who led the team with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman forward Rawle Alkins, who came back to play after dislocating a finger in the first half. But Arizona coach Sean Miller is wary.

“They can be really risky in transition, and they’re big on the boards”, Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said of the Wildcats, comparing the latter aspect of their game to VCU. “Certainly when he’s confident, our team is a lot better”.

Trier would score 14 second-half points, and it seemed almost all of them were instrumental in punching Arizona’s ticket to the Sweet 16.

Trier made life miserable for Saint Mary’s from the moment he sank a go-ahead 3-pointer to spark an 11-2 run. Then on the next possession, he was fouled and made two free throws to make it 51-46 with 9:09 left.

“I credit my teammates”, Markkanen said. “Then you won’t know if I missed my last five or I made my last five”. It’s kind of how I am. “I know that if my number is called in the second half I have to be able to answer the bell”.

“We’ve got to get the game played in the full court as much as possible and for the biggest portion”, said Wade.

“I think some of that, though, they get in transition, some guys get baskets in transition”.

For fans at home, the feeling of watching a player so important to the team go down can cause a tremendous amount of worry, but for Kokoskie, this is what he gets paid for. On Saturday, Saint Mary’s went 5/21, 23.8% from three-point range. The Gaels can’t do that against Arizona because the Wildcats can score in bunches and will push for triple digits on any given night.

Rahon is one of just two seniors on the Gaels’ squad that won’t be eligible to return for next season, alongside Dane Pineau, who had five points and four rebounds.

“They do have the length and athleticism over us probably, so we just have to really dig deep and work together as a team to keep those guys off the boards”, Landale said. They’re quick, they get after you, they’re opportunistic defensively. “Evaluate the injury, what’s the next step, do we need X-rays, do we need to consult a doctor on it, then you take it from there”.

Center Jock Landale was the Gaels’ top player, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Calvin Hermanson scored 14 and Tanner Krebs had 12 off the bench.