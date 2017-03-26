NCAA Tournament 2017, SC vs. Florida: Highlights, score and recap

The SEC now is 10-2 with an 83.3 percent winning percentage that is the best so far of any league in this tournament, a number that will change Sunday with SC and Florida facing off for a berth in the Final Four at Madison Square Garden.

“We got the first, they got the second, now we’re at the neutral site and let’s see what happens”, Martin said. “But I want to say it’s going to be two in there”.

According to oddsmakers at BetDSI, Florida is favored in today’s contest, as the Gators are getting odds of -3 points against the Gamecocks. It nearly feels improvisational at times – a free-flowing backyard hoops game but with ball-movement and defense. “We’re not playing the moment”.

But somehow, improbably, the Gamecocks have come alive in the tournament; they famously dropped 65 points on the Blue Devils in the second half. “They have guys flying all over the place”.

Impressively, the Gators held the Gamecocks to just 29.4 percent shooting that day and then limited SC to 39.3 percent shooting in the rematch.

“As the perception continues to increase and we are more welcomed amongst the higher level leagues in the country, we have been there before, and we’re certainly on our way back in our opinion”, said White, who was an Ole Miss assistant from 2004-11 before landing his first head-coaching position at Louisiana Tech.

“We know the potential and I think that our conference.is full of good coaches, tremendous talent, a lot of young talent, recruiting classes continue to get stronger and stronger and we have three in the Elite 8”, White said. “They’re just energetic, especially at the beginning of the game”. “And our focus should be playing a team that we have played twice”. We’ll be very confident in who we are. “It’s an advantage for both of us”. “They’re long, they’re athletic”.

“They overplay everything. Everyone knows that”.

Florida will present the Gamecocks with a tough opponent after the Gators’ historic win over Wisconsin. I’m not giving away any secrets.

South Carolina’s bread and butter is its defensive pressure. “They make basketball players make basketball plays”.

Expect the rebounding edge to shift toward UNC in this game and for the Tar Heels to use its control of the glass to win a close classic by a couple of buckets.

– Martin improved to 9-4 all-time in NCAA Tournament games following Friday’s victory over Baylor. United Kingdom out-rebounded UNC, 39-35 in that contest, but for the season, UNC out-boards its opponents by a margin of 13.1 rebounds per game, which is first in Division I. The junior went out with an injury against Auburn on February 14.

This is South Carolina’s deepest run in the NCAA Tournament while Florida has been in the Elite Eight six times since 2006, including back-to-back national championships in 2006-07.

Chiozza, the Gators’ second-worst three-point shooter at 31.2 percent, was doused with water by teammates the moment he entered the post-game locker room.

USC: Sindarius Thornwell (21.4 ppg), Duane Notice (10.3), P.J. Dozier (13.7), Maik Kotsar (5.7), Chris Silva (10.1).