NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga secures its first Final Four!

“We didn’t think he was ever going to walk again normally and just function, I mean, getting in and out of a vehicle and doing things like that”, coach Mark Few said. For the second time in three years, No. 1 Gonzaga is back in the Elite Eight.

Shortly after his press conference, Few remarked, not for the first time, that the NCAA tournament is a “crapshoot”, that matchups and good breaks are every bit as important as how good teams actually are. It was a complete 180-degree shift from Gonzaga’s Sweet 16 struggles against West Virginia, which almost broke the top-seeded Bulldogs with its relentless press.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga’s efficient offense after struggling against West Virginia. The Bulldogs survived a very determined effort from the West Virginia Mountaineers in a 61-58 victory on Thursday night to advance to the Elite 8.

Sindarius Thornwell scored 24 points and seventh-seeded SC cruised past third-seeded Baylor 70-50 on Friday night in the East Regional semifinals, the Bears’ worst NCAA Tournament loss. They’re not getting lucky in these upset victories either, in their first game against Maryland they were in charge for most of the game and ending up grabbing an 11-point victory.

The Musketeers are one of the Elite Eight teams to advance this far.

The Musketeers scored 39 points in 35 trips in the first half. And in the second round, Xavier found a way to take down No. 3-seeded Florida State easily, 91-66. “They play disciplined on defense”.

The key now to avoid another letdown, is for Gonzaga to clamp down on Xavier as if they were any other elite team.

Gonzaga holds a 10-point halftime lead. Matthews finished with 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Mack lost his point-guard Edmond Sumner to a season-ending knee injury, and also lost his team leader Trevon Bluiett for a period of time. They shut down West Virginia’s offense in the Sweet 16, allowing them to shoot just 26.7 percent from the field. That’s flirting with danger.

The Zags prospered with their big man in the middle, 7-foot-1, 310-pound Przemek Karnowski, a non-factor with five points and two rebounds.

If the Musketeers can crash the glass against the Zags. The ‘Zags hit 8-of-13 shots from three-point range in the first 20 minutes, while Xavier went just 1-of-5 from deep. As for Miller, his defensive strategy to start the game was probably the single biggest slip-up for either team and there didn’t seem to be any adjustment he could make to take away Xavier’s advantages. If he gets help from Macura (14 points) and Malcolm Bernard. The Zags knocked down 12 threes compared to just two for Xavier and shot 47.5 percent overall. If the defense is playing as well as it has been through the tournament, the Zags are one of the toughest outs. Many thought Arizona would ultimately be the team to end Gonzaga’s March Madness run, but now that the Wildcats are out of it.

No. 3 seed OR upset No. 1 seed Kansas 74-60 in the Midwest Regional final to give the Final Four two teams from either the Pacific OR Mountain time zones for just the sixth time in NCAA Tournament history and the first time since 1998 when Utah and Stanford made it to the final weekend of the Big Dance.