Netanyahu: I clarified to Putin that Israel will continue Syria strikes

“According to reports, [Badreddine] was killed by his superiors, which points to the extent of the cruelty, complexity and tension between Hezbollah and its patron Iran”, he said in a speech in central Israel. The group instead said that he had been killed in an attack by jihadists but it never said how and there was no fighting or shelling reported near Damascus airport, where he died, at the time.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on Tuesday that Israel was not told by Russian Federation to put a halt to missions inside Syrian territory. Hezbollah announced that “artillery bombardment” caused his death, while media reports blamed Israel and Sunni terrorist groups in the area.

However, Israeli officials have previously admitted to carrying out strikes to prevent the transfer of advanced weaponry to Hezbollah, or to directly prevent a terror attack on Israel. Gadi Eisenkot said on March 21.

Israeli intelligence claims Badreddine had been feuding with Iranian military commanders in Syria over the heavy losses his group had suffered on the battlefield.

The Lebanese-based Hezbollah is a sworn enemy of Israel, and has fought the state in a month-long war in 2006.

IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gadi Eizenkot, addressing the changeover ceremony for the head of the IDF northern command, also on Sunday, said Hezbollah continues with its efforts to acquire risky and accurate weapons meant to harm the Israeli home front.

However, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday insisted that no such Russian demand had been made.

On Friday, Russia summoned Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren to justify Israel’s air strike in Syria at a target near the city of Palmyra.

Syria’s air defense force fired anti-aircraft missiles at the planes as they were returning from the mission.

Possibly the most infamous incident occurred in 2007 when an alleged Israeli raid destroyed a suspected nuclear reactor in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate.

The latest statement from Netanyahu comes after several Israeli airstrikes in Syria in recent days, including one last Friday that narrowly missed hitting Russian troops stationed nearby.

Speaking to Russian journalists, the Syrian president said that Russia’s entire policy was based on worldwide law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions.