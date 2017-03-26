New England Patriots: Grading Each Free Agent Addition

As a result, it was unclear if the Patriots would even visit the White House as a team, but those doubts have been put to rest.

The Super Bowl winners back in February, New England has received it’s customary invitation to visit the White House, a meeting set to take place on April 19.

While Brady’s visit is up in the air, it’s likely team owner Robert Kraft and Coach Bill Belichick, both public supporters of Trump, will make an appearance. He’s been seen with the president often in recent weeks, especially at the president’s Florida get-away Mar-a-Lago.

This offseason, the Patriots have made many aggressive moves that will undoubtedly help them in the short term.

Then New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett voiced his opinion prior to the game, taking to Twitter to say a few things in light of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Those players include Marcellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, Chris Long, LeGarrette Blount, Alan Branch, and Dont’a Hightower.

Trump’s close relationship to the team has been well-documented over the past two years, and he eagerly congratulated the team following their historic Super Bowl comeback.

However, not attending White House visits isn’t unprecedented for professional athletes.

The Chicago Cubs visited the White House days before Trump’s January 20 inauguration, just in time to be greeted by former president Barack Obama.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport?