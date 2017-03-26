New Google Maps feature lets you track your friends’ locations

“You can share your real-time location with your Google contacts, or even share with friends and family by sending a link on your favourite messenger apps”, the post read. The feature will be a very useful one due to its potential applications, but it also raises certain concerns on user privacy. It allows them to track your location and fetch the ETA.

The new Google Maps menu screen, as well as an example of what the app looks like when two people are sharing their location. This translates to the possibility of sharing your real time location with your friends and family by using a simple tool whenever you want. If you choose the latter option, you will receive reminders by email every 3 weeks, to make sure that you still want to make your current location available to other users. In this case, location sharing will end once you arrive at your destination.

But location services go beyond just powering the apps that guide us from Hyde Park to Chelsea.

Google has also added parking reminders to Maps so that users will always be able to find their parked vehicle.

The settings also allow users to determine how long their movements can be tracked each time a location is shared.

The feature will soon start appearing on Google Maps for the iPhone and Android, but your contacts will also be able to see where you are from a desktop browser. The company has announced the launch of Google real-time location sharing feature in Google maps.

With real-time location sharing, users will be able to easily find each other in unfamiliar or crowded places.

That’s one of the reasons Google isn’t expecting a lot of complaints about adding the option to Maps, especially since everyone can decide when to turn it on and who can monitor them.

The feature is expected to roll out soon worldwide.

“This is not a new concept”, Fitzpatrick said of location-sharing.