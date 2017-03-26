New Poll: Majority of Americans Disapprove of GOP Obamacare Replacement

One out of every seven Americans – 14% – believes they will lose their health insurance under the Republicans’ replacement plan.

White voters without college degrees – a coalition that helped carry President Donald Trump to victory in November – disapprove of the AHCA by a stunning 26-point margin.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that 56 percent of Americans disapprove of the Republican plan and only 17 percent approve. Sixty-one percent of those surveyed disapproved of the president’s handling of healthcare, while 29% approved.

In addition, 46% of voters said they would be less likely to support their Senator or Representative if they vote for the bill.

The poll may increase pressure on the GOP, which has struggled to agree on a single piece of health care legislation to repeal and/or replace the ACA.

Republicans are scrambling to shore up support for the repeal-and-replace bill ahead of an expected House vote later Thursday.

But it has been opposed by a number of more conservative Republican lawmakers and think tanks, who say it does not go far enough in repealing the Affordable Care Act. This included 60-32 percent of Republicans.

A large majority of all voters polled in the Quinnipiac survey, 74 percent, said they opposed cutting federal funding for Medicaid, while just 22 percent favored such cuts. In a simple question, without the explanation, voters oppose cutting Planned Parenthood funding 61 – 33 percent. Another 13 percent said that was “somewhat important”.

The poll included 1,001 likely voters in 2018 across 20 battleground congressional districts, 11 carried by Clinton, and nine carried by Trump.

A total of 65 percent of voters say alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election is a “very important” or “somewhat important” issue.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,056 voters nationwide from March 16-21 using live interviews over land lines and cell phones.