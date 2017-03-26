Next-gen Ford Fiesta ST gets 3 cylinders, 3 drive modes

When you turbocharge the 3.

Add a new chapter to the Book of EcoBoost with the unveiling of a new-generation Ford Fiesta ST powered by an all-new 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-three.

The new ST supplants the current 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine for a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol. Power in the smaller capacity engine is 13kW and 50Nm more than that of the 1.6-litre engine, producing a total output of 147kW and 290Nm – more than the 1.6-litre four’s standard output but curiously identical to its “overboost” figures. It can shut down one of the engine’s cylinders under light loads to save fuel.

In the new vehicle, expect a 0-to-62-mph time of 6.7 seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than what Ford quotes for the outgoing ST.

This all-aluminum 3-cylinder has some pretty cool technology.

The new engine is a very interesting design that builds upon the 1.0-liter turbo-three in the standard Fiesta. Deactivating or activating a cylinder takes just 14 milliseconds, according to Ford. It has dual variable valve timing and direct injection to optimize power, plus an active exhaust valve that can adjust how much noise comes out of the back of the vehicle. The three-cylinder is also lighter, which should improve handling. The ST will also have three new drive modes: normal, sport and track. The modes adjust the behavior of the engine, steering, stability control, and the exhaust sound. The next-gen Fiesta ST proves that less can really be more.

The Track setting cuts traction control and loosens the intervention of the stability system to help pull out the best lap times. And an electronic pseudo-torque-vectoring control will brake the inside front wheel to reduce understeer.

The latest Fiesta was revealed back in November as a more grown-up take on Ford’s top seller, cleverly shuffling the Fiesta a bit further upmarket and leaving room for the new KA+.

Inside, the ST will feature Recaro bucket seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

As per auto and Driver, Ford said that the new ST vehicle will offer more personalization than ever.

“We haven’t confirmed anything about that new generation that’s on sale in Europe, and that ST is the same”. Exterior highlights include a mesh grille, a new Liquid Blue paint color, and new 18-inch wheels. Ford hasn’t yet said when the Fiesta ST will make it to the US market, but expect more than a year’s wait to get your hands on the hot hatch.