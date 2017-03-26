Nick Kyrgios stuns Novak Djokovic again while Federer races past Nadal

In a battling second set, Kyrgios couldn’t capitalise on scant opportunities to break Djokovic’s serve, but he outfought the Serb to win the tie-break 7/2 to power into the quarter-finals.

He did it in inimitable style, too, pausing mid-match to take from a spectator’s bag of crisps.

Roger Federer powered his way into the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Masters with a flawless performance against his long-time rival Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios has been in good form at Indian Wells, dumping out Novak Djokovic in the fourth round.

Djokovic was beaten at Indian Wells for the first time since 2013 as Kyrgios delivered a stunning 6-4 7-6 (7/3) win in the fourth round to set up a mouthwatering quarter-final with Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic puts his 19-match Indian Wells winning streak on the line against 15th-seeded Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic was the first to fall, in the face of non-stop offense from world No 16 Kyrgios.

Such was the serving dominance that Kyrgios did not concede a deuce point on his own service until the 10th game of the second set.

In the 36th career meeting between the two superstars, Federer needed just 68 minutes to advance.

The last time they met, Switzerland’s Federer claimed a record 18th grand slam title in a rousing 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 triumph over Nadal in Melbourne in January. At this stage we think it’s food positioning and I’m praying it’s nothing more.

“Roger is one of my favourite players of all time“, said the 15th seed.

“In a best-of-three-set match, getting in the lead was crucial, and then staying on the offense and pressing was the goal for me”. I have to get ready for tomorrow.