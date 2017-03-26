Nintendo Confirms Switch Joy-Con Sync Issues Caused by Manufacturing Error

The problem of desyncing JoyCon controllers has been known since the console’s launch earlier this month.

When he opened the controller he found that though it didn’t have the same foam fix as the one Nintendo returned to him, it did have a different circuit board number. Previously, the company said it was looking into the issue and would share more when there was more to share.

It’s no secret that many Nintendo Switch owners are experiencing issues with their left Joy-Con remote in which it desyncs from the console, a pain if you’re hours deep in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In case you are curious, the left Joy-Con controller on Amazon costs $49.99. And their fix, which has proven to work, was really simple: they added a bit of foam.

Hollister and his colleagues at TechRepublic presume that this is a piece of metal-coated conductive foam, created to lessen interference from outside sources (including the big metal joystick housing that sits right next to the antenna on the left Joy-Con). It’s that little black square of foam in the lower-right corner.

In a statement to CNET, Nintendo said that this is not a fundamental flaw in the design.

To Nintendo’s credit, the company tried to offer solutions to the sync problem, but those were merely workarounds.

“Unless we’re totally mistaken, this piece of foam is sitting directly on top of the Joy-Con’s antenna traces, too, which suggests that it’s protecting the antenna from interference”.

The conductive foam is treated with nickel, copper or both to shield electronics from RF interference.

This jibes with somethingCNET editor Sean Hollister noticed after Nintendo performed a quick fix on his troublesome left Joy-Con. It has even pointed the blame at other wireless devices nearby, some of which have become common place in modern living spaces, even aquariums.