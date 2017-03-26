Nintendo Switch Stock: Amazon Has Limited Number Of Consoles For Sale

Nintendo says they’re beefing up production with its manufacturers, but in the meantime, expect a short supply.

Aside from that, the Nintendo Switch is expected to receive other premier games within the year, including the new “Mario Kart 8” and “Splatoon 2”.

All three games are already existing games, but they have been improved and updated to ensure compatibility with the new Nintendo Switch console.

In a recent call with investors, GameStop suggested that these stock problems with the Switch won’t get sorted out any time soon. For retailers, Switch inventory is still fairly unpredictable despite its spring launch. Stores will open at 9 AM local time, and there’s no word on how much stock each store will be getting. “They’re picking up anything they can”, Bartel said. Also as with the Nintendo Switch, Ubisoft has been one of the most ardent supporters of VR, so it’s good to see the company is still actively engaging the platform as a part of its future plans.

A new original Switch game titled “Has-Been Heroes” is expected to be released by Tuesday, March 28. Raines said that GameStop was being cautious in projecting the effects of any production increase, partly because it didn’t know how many units would be allocated to its stores. We don’t really have an aggressive forecast built-in for the Switch. GameStop CEO Paul Raines believes the demand is comparable to that of the PlayStation 4, with the ability to appeal to all manner of players as the Wii did.

Toys R Us seems to suggest that this will be a nationwide restock and encourages people to line up ahead of time to better their chances. Meanwhile, as demand soars, the Switch continues to surprise with new revelations as discovered by Reddit user HandsomeCostanza that the Switch can be played vertically.

This week saw the release of three new games, helping to bolster the list that is now dominated by Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And the company expects a similar level of demand through the end of the year.