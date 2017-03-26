NOPD searching for suspect in death of newborn baby

Police were called to Coleman’s home located in the 4700 block of Lafaye Street to investigate an unclassified death involving an infant.

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect in the death of a newborn baby.

The NOPD is looking for a man police believe inflicted severe bodily harm to an infant who died this week. Upon arrival, officers discovered the infant unresponsive, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman told investigators the boy had fallen from a sofa, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call NOPD Child Abuse detectives at 504-658-5300. You do not have to leave your name to be eligible for a reward upon conviction.