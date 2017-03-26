North Dakota governor signs ‘constitutional carry’ handgun bill into law

“There’s no provision for training”, said Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson.

Don Shuler participates in competitive shooting and has training through his hide carry permit, training he believes every gun handler should have.

“In law enforcement, we receive countless hours on use-of-force training-when to shoot/don’t shoot”.

“There’s kind of a mythology around this idea that if you’re going armed in public, you’re going to be able to save the day, but actually it’s more likely you will get yourself hurt or hurt an innocent person”, said Laura Cutilletta, a managing attorney with the center.

The new law leaves the state’s current concealed carry permit scheme in place but allows that any resident with a state-issued ID for at least a year and is not prohibited from possessing a firearm could carry a handgun without having such a permit.

The law applies only within North Dakota’s borders.

Last week, South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard, a Republican, vetoed a measure to allow carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. But supporters said it reaffirms a constitutional right, and noted the Class 2 permit only requires the completion of an open-book test and a criminal records check. The North Dakota law mandates that gun owners only require a driver’s license or state identification card to carry a concealed firearm in public.

As a hypothetical, if Minnesota had a law which required a mandatory five month waiting period, a background check and former employment by the US military, but upon completion of the criteria you were also permitted concealed carry, Minnesota would have constitutional carry (although such a law would be unconstitutional).

One requirement under the new law is that anyone carrying a concealed weapon must inform law enforcement of the weapon during a traffic stop or other contact. A Class 2 concealed carry permit has reciprocity with 17 other states, and a Class 1 permit has reciprocity with 39 other states.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has signed the constitutional carry bill into law.

