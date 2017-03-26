NSCN(IM) claims on ‘Greater Nagaland’ denied by Centre

The ministry of home affairs clarified on Saturday that centre has not taken any decision or made any agreement to carve out a greater Nagaland with territories of states adjoining Nagaland as Assam unit of BJP vowed not to allow any compromise with Assam’s territorial integrity.

Muivah, who is the chief negotiator with the centre in the ongoing peace talks had announced this claim at the outfit’s headquarters at Hebron in Nagaland on the occasion of the “38th Republic Day” observed by the group on March 21 saying that the “Framework Agreement” has recognized “the legitimate right of the Nagas to integration of all Naga territories”.

The Naga group proposes to carve a “Greater Nagalim” by joining large tracts of land in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and parts of Myanmar where there are Naga inhabitants.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally ruled out such fear raised and counterclaimed that the ruling Congress in the state has paid money to the United Naga Council to impose economic blockade and thus create tension to reap political benefit. Muivah, said the August 2015 “Framework Agreement” recognizes NSCN (I-M)’s demand for territorial integration of all Naga-inhabited areas in the region.

The Pioneer reported that many organisations in Assam, especially in the districts adjacent to Nagaland on Friday protested on the streets.

As such, the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the State Government led by Chief Minister N Biren should come out with an unambiguous clarification regarding the issue.

The Opposition Congress, in a statement, said it will not accept any move that will effect the territorial integrity of Assam. “We will not leave an inch of our land”. But Sonowal’s two predecessors – Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Tarun Gogoi – have demanded that the centre make the content of the framework agreement public to remove all doubts. But the government of India has maintained silence on this issue. The Central Government should make its stand clear in the wake of Muivahs statement,  he said, seeking a permanent solution to the inter-state border dispute.