O Panneerselvam camp stakes claim to AIADMK symbol

Dinakaran’s candidature was approved by party general secretary VK Sasikala who is now lodged in Prappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.

Madhusudhanan was the presidium chairman of the AIADMK before General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan removed him from the post as well as from the primary membership of the party.

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, who has recently launched the “MGR Amma Deepa Peravai” outfit, is also likely to join the poll fray.

Dinakaran said he would win the bypoll with a margin of 50,000 votes with the support of the cadre and the public.

As things stand now, RK Nagar would see a four-cornered contest.

TTV Dinakaran is Sasikala’s candidate for the bypoll, whereas E Madhusudhanan is Panneerselvam’s candidate and both want to contest under the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol. She then said that she would contest from R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency that fell vacant following her aunt’s death. The DMK has announced the name of its party functionary, N Maruthuganesh, for the contest.

In an interview with India Today Dinakaran said, “Also TTV Dinakaran made it clear that the party’s doors are open for anyone who has left it which included O Panneerselvam as well”. Sundaram, is affiliated to the OPS party.

He also asked for fresh elections for an AIADMK general secretary, saying Sasikala got the post by breaking several rules. Panneerselvam said that since she had not been in the party for five years, her elevation had broken party by-laws, and thus, all her appointments and decisions had violated them too.

The stakes are high as the by-poll could establish who would inherit Jayalalithaa’s political legacy among her jailed aide VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam and Deepa Jayakumar.

