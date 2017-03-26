Obama: ‘America Is Stronger Because Of The Affordable Care Act’

Scrambling to nail down votes for the House health care bill, Republicans are considering ways to ease federal requirements that insurers cover such basic services as prescription drugs, maternity care and substance abuse treatment.

In recognizing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act’s seventh anniversary – it was signed into law on March 23, 2010 – Obama lauded the bill for having provided “more than twenty million Americans. the security and peace of mind of health insurance”.

Demonstrators said lives, jobs, and the economy are all at stake if the Affordable Care Act is axed.

But in doing away with the Obama law, the Trump plan would cause an estimated 14 million people to lose their health care insurance by next year, according to an assessment by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California said earlier this week that her caucus would be “all hands on deck” in fighting the Republican bill, though Democrats have largely stayed out of the public dialogue as the majority party struggles to get enough of its members on board. “With health insurance I don’t worry a lot”. Mike Lee (R-UT) said that the health care bill “is going to fail”, arguing that it does not repeal Obamacare in its entirety and it will not lower prices. The point of including essential health benefits in the ACA is to spread the risk of all medical conditions across the entire population. This is actually good news, in a way, for the GOP – in a host of other surveys, including a new Quinnipiac poll also released Thursday, their replacement plan is underwater: more people dislike than favor it. “We want to make sure that there’s access to coverage”, he added. By standardizing health plan design and benefit structure on ObamaCare’s exchanges, the law dramatically limited consumer options because of the belief that “Washington knows best”.

“States have their own essential health benefit rules, so insurers would have to adhere to those”, says Avik Roy, a conservative policy analyst and President of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity. Many analysts say that could lead to a degradation of the quality of health insurance as companies develop plans for states that have the fewest rules.