Obama Comes Out to Defend His Health Care Law

“But it’s not insurmountable”, he told Fox News after Ryan cancelled a vote on an Obamacare rollback bill. More conservative legislators, including members of the Freedom Caucus, were frustrated the bill didn’t fully roll back the Affordable Care Act before building something new.

Some Americans breathed a sigh of relief, others bubbled with frustration, and almost all resigned themselves to the prospect that the latest chapter in the never-ending national debate over health care would not be the last. Similarly, President Trump ran for office claiming that he would quickly repeal the health care law.

He is insured through his wife’s employer, and laments the growing deductibles and out-of-pocket costs, blaming Obama’s law even as health economists say those trends in employer-provided health coverage preceded the legislation.

House GOP: Insurers can charge older customers 5 times what they charge young adults, more if a state allows it. Tax credits are keyed to age, with people over 60 but still too young for Medicare getting $4,000, double what someone under 30 would get. Ryan also made it his top legislative priority, exhorting members to take action on what he called their best chance to replace Obamacare’s government mandates with a patient-driven system.

House Republicans passed roughly 60 bills over the past six years dismembering President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul. “Whether it’s immigration or tax reform, there’s still a huge appetite out there”. Overall, 52 million Americans under 65 would be uninsured by 2026 compared with 28 million that year under current law, the CBO said.

“Thanks to this law, more than twenty million Americans have gained the security and peace of mind of health insurance”, Obama said in a statement. But federal officials and insurers had hoped for higher rates, noting that the group made up about 40 percent of the potential market. And Americans who already had insurance received an upgrade as well – from free preventive care, like mammograms and vaccines, to improvements in the quality of care in hospitals that has averted almost 100,000 deaths so far.

“The Affordable Care Act, like any major piece of legislation, is not ideal”.

Conceding that under Obamacare the cost of coverage is still rising, Obama noted correctly that “the pace of health care inflation has slowed dramatically”. “It’s going to remain the law of the land”.

That’s because, due to parliamentary rules, tax revisions can’t lose any revenue outside the 10-year budget window if it’s going to be permanent.

“So the reality is clear: America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act”. AHIP spokeswoman Kristine Grow said the group remains concerned about the long term stability of the Medicaid health plan market because the GOP bill would kill the Medicaid expansion and reduce federal Medicaid funding to states.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania asked House Republicans to end their “obsession with repeal, & work in a bipartisan way to keep what’s working and fix what isn’t?” Indeed, data from the Urban Institute shows that the combination of tax cuts for the rich and benefit cuts for the poor that was the GOP health-care plan would have been a reverse Robin Hood that redistributed income from people making $50,000 or less to mostly those making $200,000 or more. It was about whether the wealthiest nation on Earth would make sure that neither illness nor twist of fate would rob us of everything we’ve worked so hard to build. This fight is still about all that today. For now at least, Trump joins a list of American presidents who sought but failed to bring major health reform.