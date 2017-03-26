Ohio Amber Alert: 10-month-old boy found safe; father in custody

James Ramsey (Right) was wanted for murdering Amanda “Mandi” Mangas, 23, and abducting their 10-month-old son Winston (Left).

The alert was for 10-month-old Winston Ramey, who was reportedly abducted by his father, 27-year-old James Christopher Ramey, after he allegedly shot and killed the baby’s mother, Mandi Mangas.

Authorities soon realized Winston wasn’t the only one missing – Mangas’ stepmother was no longer in their home.

Police were called to Amanda’s Delta, Ohio, home at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ms. Mangas told police she wished to break up with him, and a heavily intoxicated Ramey became irate.

Upon entering, officers found 23-year-old Amanda Mangas inside the residence with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The perpetrator and the child were long gone before the police arrived.

Police issued an Amber Alert to find her son.

Though the investigation is far from over, police charged Ramey with aggravated murder and expect he will face several more charges.

Officials do not have a vehicle description and aren’t sure where they’re headed.

The day before she was shot, Mangas – who had a protective order against Ramey – announced on social media she was in a new relationship.

After his arrest, Ramey’s Facebook page has been inundated with hateful messages.