OPEC and rival oil-producing countries were meeting in Kuwait to review progress with their global pact to cut supplies.

Oil minsters for the three countries commented on Sunday, a day after Algeria’s Energy Minister Noureddine Boutarfa called for an extension because he said the strategy is succeeding in reducing global inventories.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other leading oil producers, including Russian Federation, agreed in December to cut their combined oil output by nearly 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of the year.

“We need to see conformity across the board”, to 100 percent, he told the opening session of the one-day meeting, which includes Russia, Venezuela, Oman, Algeria and Iraq. Russian Federation is committed to cuts of 300,000 bpd by the end of April, he added.

Russia’s TASS news agency quoted Novak as saying discussions on extending the cuts continue. It now trades just under $50 a barrel.

“We have discussed this [implementation] and made an assessment that February showed even more positive dynamics”. It’s too early to decide on an extension of the output cuts, and Opec will take up that issue at its May meeting. As no evidence of cheating has been found, the rate of compliance has gone up to 94 per cent.

Kuwait Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouk, who heads a joint ministerial committee tasked with overseeing compliance to the cuts, said conformity to the reductions could be improved.

Algerian Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa has said that an extension could benefit the market.