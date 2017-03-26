OK Foods Recalls Chicken Products Due to Possible Contamination

OK Foods Inc.is recalling about 933,272 pounds of its breaded chicken products over fears that they may have been contaminated with metal and other materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. FSIS inspection personnel also found the metal objets during verification activities.

An investigation identified the affect product and determined that the complaints came from metal conveyor belting.

An Oklahoma food company is recalling more than 466 tons (422 metric tons) of breaded chicken because of possible metal in the food.

The chicken is old under various brand names in stores across the country, including Wal-Mart’s Great Value store brand. Look at that list carefully to see if you have purchased any of them.

The ready to eat breaded chicken items were produced between December 19th of last year and March 7th of this year.

Those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. As a Class I recall, the USDA says, “this is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death”.

Consumers have not reported any illnesses as a result of eating the chicken but OK Food, Inc instructs the affected product be either returned or thrown out.