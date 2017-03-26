Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream

When NBA fans originally saw the game between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, everyone thought it was going to be an excellent and closely contested contest. Houston made 20 3-pointers – the most by a Thunder opponent this season – and shot 63.3 percent fro the floor. They scored 79 points on 73 percent shooting, including 11-of-18 from behind the three-point arc, and they did it all while taking ONE two-point shot outside the painted area.

Superstar MVP favourite James Harden added 22 points, 12 assists and five rebounds for the Rockets who improved to 51-22 for the season, third overall in the Western Conference standings.

OKC, with the defeat, drop to 41-31 and sit sixth in the West, one game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies. They’re playing the equally hot Houston Rockets squad who have come out victorious in six of their last seven outings so this game could really go either way.

The Rockets were poised to blow by this season’s high, which is 81 points – done by the Cavaliers on November 23, the same night the Warriors scored 80 points in their first half. He is now five short of matching Oscar Robertson’s National Basketball Association best of 41, with 10 games remaining.