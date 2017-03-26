Oklahoma State names Mike Boynton its new basketball coach

Yesterday, Oklahoma State hired a new men’s basketball coach.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis, Gottlieb did try to lay out his vision for what Oklahoma State’s basketball program should be.

Boynton was a Cowboys assistant coach this season.

Boynton was also an assistant coach at Coastal Carolina (2005-07) and Wofford (2007-08). “Boynton is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the business”.

The Oklahoma State job will be his first as a head coach.

Considered one of the nation’s top up-and-coming coaches, Boynton, 35, helped engineer OSU’s run to the NCAA Tournament last season, was an architect of Stephen F. Austin’s success and helped revitalize the SC program as both a player and assistant coach.

Oklahoma State announced the decision in a news release on Friday. He followed Underwood to Oklahoma State last season for Underwood’s only year with the Cowboys. Former OSU point guard Doug Gottlieb was among the other candidates considered. He did play college basketball at Oklahoma State from 1997-2000 and serves on the university’s board of governors. “I’m excited that he’s joining us in Stillwater”. The team’s No. 2 scorer, Jeffrey Carroll, announced Friday he will enter his name but won’t hire an agent for now, meaning he could return. He was an associate head coach at Wofford, but Oklahoma State marks his first as full head coach.

Boynton is married to the former Jenny Hill, and they have a son, Ace, and a daughter, Zoe.