On Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary, Pakistan demands apology from Britain

Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa also demanded that the airport be named after Bhagat Singh. The trio was sentenced to death of conspiring to kill John P Saunders, a British police officer in pre-partition Lahore.

Haryana Principal Secretary, Civil Aviation, Mahavir Singh told The Statesman that the state government has given its nod for naming the airport after Saheed Bhagat Singh but it is not in favour of putting Mohali as official position. India will never forget their courage sacrifice, the PMs tweet read. “Bhagat Singh raised his voice against imperialism and occupation of the British regime”, said Malik.

The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation and other civil society organisation observed the 86th death anniversary of great freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev silently at Shadman Chowk on Thursday.

What makes Bhagat Singh unique is the fact that he is considered as a martyr in Pakistan as well. At a dialogue organised in Farid Town, Sahiwal, students, theatre artists and cultural activists, Punjabi playwright and critic Lakht Pasha said Bhagat Singh was hailed and remembered as a Shaheed because he fought against injustice and uplift of the downtrodden.

Bhagat Singh was an Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at age 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian independence movement. Social media is flooded with messages of patriotism and “Shaheed Diwas”, “Bhagat Singh” and “Rajguru’ emerged as top trends on Twitter”.