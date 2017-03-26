One killed, at least a dozen wounded in OH nightclub shooting

At least 15 people were shot at about 1 a.m., WLWT-TV reported on its website.

“They have been transported to four local hospitals”.

Pet. Sgt. Eric Franz of Cincinnati Police told NBC News the shooting happened at Cameo Nightclub on 4601 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati.

According to police, several of the victims are in surgery with life-threatening injuries.

Cameo Club describes Saturday night as a “grown up and sexy night’ for partygoers who are over the age of 21”.

“It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate”.

Police are now interviewing multiple witnesses at the scene.

Police are now in the process of identifying and interviewing witnesses. “It has had some challenges in the past”, Neudigate said. This is the second nightclub shooting in the United States in a year.